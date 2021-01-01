Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 60.7 against 51 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.3 vs 103.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~84.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray, Red Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 96% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 6 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 72.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

