Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

67 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 41% sharper screen – 239 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.1 vs 112.8 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~88.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45.5 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 239 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~17% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 940:1
sRGB color space 125% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71%
DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 69%
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
400 nits
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 254 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +188%
4.06 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6000 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - ~79 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
    - 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

