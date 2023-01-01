Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 41% sharper screen – 239 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (91.1 vs 112.8 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|45.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|239 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
XPS 13 Plus 9320
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~17% more screen space
|Contrast
|100000:1
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|125%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|90%
|69%
|Response time
|1 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|60 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|254 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
2084
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9276
8272
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1717
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12384
8730
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~79 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
- The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
- 12th-gen Intel models have 5200 MHz memory, while 13th-gen operates at 6000 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
