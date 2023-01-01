Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640S AMD Ryzen 7 7840S - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 70 against 42.7 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

103% sharper screen – 239 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (99.2 vs 112.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm

12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.2 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 239 ppi 118 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 EliteBook 630 G10 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests Contrast 100000:1 - sRGB color space 125% - DCI-P3 color gamut 90% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +60% 400 nits EliteBook 630 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 42.7 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +184% 4.06 TFLOPS EliteBook 630 G10 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.