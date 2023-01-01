Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs HP EliteBook 630 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 70 against 42.7 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 103% sharper screen – 239 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (99.2 vs 112.8 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|640 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|10.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|239 ppi
|118 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
EliteBook 630 G10
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~18% more screen space
|Contrast
|100000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|125%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|90%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
1843
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9276
5248
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1717
1608
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +104%
12384
6082
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Optional
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1