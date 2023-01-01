Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or EliteBook 630 G10 – what's better?

67 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
45 out of 100
HP EliteBook 630 G10
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
HP EliteBook 630 G10
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and HP EliteBook 630 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 101-138% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 70 against 42.7 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 103% sharper screen – 239 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (99.2 vs 112.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
EliteBook 630 G10

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches		 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 10.2 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 239 ppi 118 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
EliteBook 630 G10
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 -
sRGB color space 125% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 90% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +60%
400 nits
EliteBook 630 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X DDR4
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +184%
4.06 TFLOPS
EliteBook 630 G10
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
