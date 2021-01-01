Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
66 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and HP ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~81%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Red Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38 dB 48.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 96% -
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 72.5 dB 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

