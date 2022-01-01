Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs HP Pavilion 15

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 60.7 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (103.4 vs 130.5 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray, Red Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2067:1 -
sRGB color space 96% -
Adobe RGB profile 64% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +20%
300 nits
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.5 dB 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

