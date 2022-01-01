You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 7 4800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 60.7 against 43 watt-hours Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (96.6 vs 103.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Red White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 38 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 96% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 64% 74.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% 73.4% Response time 45 ms 37 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 300 nits Pavilion Aero 13 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm 312 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 7 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) n/a Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.5 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.