Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours

68% sharper screen – 239 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.8 vs 145.1 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14.5 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz PPI 239 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ~ 21% more screen space Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 125% - DCI-P3 color gamut 90% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +33% 400 nits Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 906 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 4.06 TFLOPS Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) +75% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - ~81.3 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

