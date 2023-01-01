Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours
- 68% sharper screen – 239 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.8 vs 145.1 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches
|359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches
|Area
|728 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|53.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|239 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2944 x 1840 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~21% more screen space
|Contrast
|100000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|125%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|90%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|187 grams
|906 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2424
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
10270
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1738
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12384
13226
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2800 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x4W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|~81.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1