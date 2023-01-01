Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) vs Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)

63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
Display
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon 760M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 70 against 60 watt-hours
  • 68% sharper screen – 239 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (112.8 vs 145.1 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches		 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2 mm
14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches
Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 239 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~21% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 125% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 90% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Bottom
Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 906 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - ~81.3 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
