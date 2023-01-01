Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) and ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 70 against 49.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 22% sharper screen – 239 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (94.5 vs 112.8 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm
12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches		 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm
11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches
Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 36.9 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 239 ppi 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
13″ (16:10 ratio) = 76 in2
~24% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 125% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 68.5%
Response time 1 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 198 / 276 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +188%
4.06 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~85.2 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3:
    - The bottom part of the laptop is made of magnesium alloy.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

