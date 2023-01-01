Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7640S AMD Ryzen 7 7840S - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 325.87 x 223.43 x 13.9 mm

12.83 x 8.8 x 0.55 inches 293.3 x 208.1 x 14.8 mm

11.55 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 728 cm2 (112.9 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm Colors Gray, Green Black Material Aluminum Top: Carbon fiber

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 36.9 dB

Display 2944 x 1840 (Non-Touch) 2944 x 1840 (Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 239 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2944 x 1840 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 13″ (16:10 ratio) = 76 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast 100000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 125% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 90% 68.5% Response time 1 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 49.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 198 / 276 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 760M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2800 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) +188% 4.06 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W, 2x4W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~85.2 dB Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 11.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: - The bottom part of the laptop is made of magnesium alloy.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.