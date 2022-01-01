You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 7 4800U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (103.4 vs 113.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 75 against 60.7 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208 x 14.9 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.3 mm Colors Gray, Red Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 2067:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 96% 100% Adobe RGB profile 64% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5% - Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) 300 nits Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 382 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) n/a Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 72.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.