You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 60.7 against 48 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (103.4 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~77.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Gray, Red Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 29 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2646:1 - sRGB color space 97.4% - Adobe RGB profile 68.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 300 nits Aspire Vero (AV15-51) n/a

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 243 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire Vero (AV15-51) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 72.4 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.