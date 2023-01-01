Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60.7 against 52.6 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60.7 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~82% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gray, Green, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 29 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 2646:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 97.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 68.1% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% 98.4% Response time 42 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 243 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 72.4 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

