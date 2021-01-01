Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 60.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.8 vs 103.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 320.6 mm (12.62 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 208.1 mm (8.19 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 14.9-15.4 mm (0.59-0.61 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Red Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

