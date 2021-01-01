Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
52 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 60.7 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
vs
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches		 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Red Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 29 dB 40.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2646:1 1103:1
sRGB color space 97.4% 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile 68.1% 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% 68.5%
Response time 42 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 243 gramm 220 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.4 dB 87.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
