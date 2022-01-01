Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

49 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 60.7 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60.7 against 53 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (103.4 vs 131.6 square inches)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
vs
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches		 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~79%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 29 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2646:1 600:1
sRGB color space 97.4% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 68.1% 62.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% -
Response time 42 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 243 gramm 294 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +80%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 72.4 dB 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский