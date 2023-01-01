You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 60.7 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 60.7 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~80.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray, Red Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 29 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2646:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 97.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% - Response time 42 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 300 nits Latitude 7430 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 243 grams 380 / 430 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 72.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 7430: - The different body material options vary in weight, with Carbon Fiber (U15) weighing 2.69 lb (1.22 kg), Carbon Fiber (P28) weighing 2.73 lb (1.24 kg), and Aluminum Titan Grey weighing 2.79 lb (1.27 kg) - Models with U-series CPUs come with DDR4 memory, while P-series come with LPDDR5 memory.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.