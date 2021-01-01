Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 60.7 against 52 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93.1 vs 103.4 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Width
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|Height
|208.1 mm (8.19 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|14.9-15.4 mm (0.59-0.61 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Red
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +2%
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4106
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1828
934
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
