You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 60.7 against 51 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs) Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.3 vs 103.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm

12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches Area 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81% ~88.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray, Red Blue, Burgundy Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 29 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2646:1 - sRGB color space 97.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.3% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 300 nits XPS 13 9315 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60.7 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 243 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 72.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

