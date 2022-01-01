Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 61 against 48 watt-hours
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 0 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
8. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Dell Latitude 3320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский