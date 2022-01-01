Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 76 against 61 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
