You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 76 against 61 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 845:1 sRGB color space - 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +25% 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1455 MHz GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +73% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.