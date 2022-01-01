You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1103:1 sRGB color space - 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.5% Response time - 38 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 220 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 87.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.