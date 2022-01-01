Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (104.3 vs 130.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 96 against 61 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

