You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (104.3 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 96 against 61 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~79.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1140 MHz GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +155% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.