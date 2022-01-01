You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 61 against 51 watt-hours

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.3 vs 104.3 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~84.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69.7% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 51 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.