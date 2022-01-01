You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 61 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61 against 56 watt-hours

68% sharper screen – 243 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (104.3 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~89% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.3 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.