Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 14s

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Huawei MateBook 14s
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Huawei MateBook 14s important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.3 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~83.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.1 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
