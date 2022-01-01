Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 14s
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (104.3 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +6%
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5511
4721
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +7%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7175
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1