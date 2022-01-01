Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or MateBook X Pro 2022 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3120 x 2080
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~87.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x3W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

