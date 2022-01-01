You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3120 x 2080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~87.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 3120 x 2080 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED LTPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 264 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy - Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits MateBook X Pro 2022 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +67% 2.822 TFLOPS MateBook X Pro 2022 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.