Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~87.7%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|OLED
|LTPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|264 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +18%
1551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5511
5291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +16%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7175
5869
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.2
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
