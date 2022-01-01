Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11370H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

