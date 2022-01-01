You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~82.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +33% 400 nits IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 61 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 330 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.