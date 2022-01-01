Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
|Area
|673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Max. brightness
400 nits
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|330 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
