Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours
- 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (104.3 vs 120.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
|331 x 235 x 19.1 mm
13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
|778 cm2 (120.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.5%
|~69.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|10.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Max. brightness
400 nits
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|374 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1320
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5511
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x3W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.0 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
