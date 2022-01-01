You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours

117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (104.3 vs 120.6 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 331 x 235 x 19.1 mm

13.03 x 9.25 x 0.75 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 778 cm2 (120.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~69.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 10.6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 41.1 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +82% 400 nits ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 45 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 374 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.