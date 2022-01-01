You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 192% higher screen-to-body ratio

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 61 against 50 watt-hours

55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (104.3 vs 115.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~28.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 133.7 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:91 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 0 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.