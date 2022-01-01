You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (104.3 vs 141.4 square inches)

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 90 against 61 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 534 / 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 35 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 735 MHz GPU boost clock - 1035 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +88% 5.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.