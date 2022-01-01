Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 61 against 57 watt-hours
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 36.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 96.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69.7%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 321 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 4.3 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") vs Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
5. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
6. Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 vs X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) and Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский