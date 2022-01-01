You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (104.3 vs 113.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 75 against 61 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2-16.5 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6-0.65 inches Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 324 / 396 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.