Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Slim 7 14" (Intel)

64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Slim 7 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches		 320.6 x 208.1 x 14.9-15.4 mm
12.62 x 8.19 x 0.59-0.61 inches
Area 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~81%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 29 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2646:1
sRGB color space - 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.3%
Response time - 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 243 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x3W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 72.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9305 or Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
2. Surface Pro 7 or Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
3. IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
4. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
5. ZenBook 14 UM425 or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
6. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
7. Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
8. IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) and Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский