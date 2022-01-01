You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.8 vs 102.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~81.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 0 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 24 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) +53% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

