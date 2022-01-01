Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

