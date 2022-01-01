You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.