Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5355
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7403
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
