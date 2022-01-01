Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.8 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 67 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80.6%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
