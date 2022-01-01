You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 50 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.8 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~89% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +352% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

