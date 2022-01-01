You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.8 vs 111.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 50 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~83.3% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2520 x 1680 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 227 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits MateBook 14s +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length - 1.8 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS MateBook 14s +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.