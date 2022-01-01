You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 50 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.8 vs 128.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 56% Adobe RGB profile - 38.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 37.4% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 95 W Weigh of AC adapter - 364 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 71.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.