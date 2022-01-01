You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 299 x 210 x 14.9 mm

11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 628 cm2 (97.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~81.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1648:1 sRGB color space - 97.1% Adobe RGB profile - 68.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.5% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 362 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

