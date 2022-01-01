Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) vs ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches
|299 x 210 x 14.9 mm
11.77 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
|628 cm2 (97.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|42.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1648:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|97.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|67.5%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|362 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1