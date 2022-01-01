You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 46 watt-hours

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.8 vs 105.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm

12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~71.5% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 36.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 70.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 46 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Synaptic CX11880 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.