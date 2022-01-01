Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) vs ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13
VS
48 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 46 watt-hours
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (95.8 vs 105.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches		 311.5 x 219 x 17.6 mm
12.26 x 8.62 x 0.69 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~71.5%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

