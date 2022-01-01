You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 50 Wh - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.8 vs 102.9 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 305.8 x 217 x 18.1 mm

12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~77.3% Side bezels 4.7 mm 9.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 31.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1188:1 sRGB color space - 99.4% Adobe RGB profile - 71.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.1% Response time - 28 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 41 Wh 54.7 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 374 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.