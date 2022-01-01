You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.8 vs 104.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 61 against 50 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm

11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~84.5% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 227 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 300 nits Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 61 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

