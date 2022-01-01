Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
  • Around 13.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 61 against 37 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.3 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 6 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +1076%
2.822 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 68.5 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
5. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) and HP Pavilion 15
6. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) and Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
7. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
8. Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) and Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский