You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Around 13.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 592-807% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 61 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.3 vs 134.2 square inches)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 400 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 25 W 6 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 350 MHz GPU boost clock - 750 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +1076% 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.5 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.