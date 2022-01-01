Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 61 against 49 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.3 vs 134.8 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches
|368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1485:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 W
|60 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|436 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift X SFX16-51G +15%
1489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5581
4370
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|68.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
