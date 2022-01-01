You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 61 against 49 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.3 vs 134.8 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1485:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.6% Adobe RGB profile - 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +33% 400 nits Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 49 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 W 60 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G +118% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.