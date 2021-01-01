You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 34.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 400 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 896 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.