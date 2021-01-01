Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 67 against 61 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches
|319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34.6 dB
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1103:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.5%
|Response time
|-
|38 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|436 gramm
|220 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5772
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1325
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|68.5 dB
|87.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|13.0 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
