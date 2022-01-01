You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 61 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.3 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~89% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34.6 dB 38.2 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 400 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.3 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 95 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.5 dB 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

