Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 61 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (107.3 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~89%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.6 dB 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 95 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 68.5 dB 88.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

