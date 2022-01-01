Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches
|307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.2%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34.6 dB
|40.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|185 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2160 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1758:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|92.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.9%
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|436 gramm
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1349
1269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6312
4489
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1325
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9721
4777
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|25 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|68.5 dB
|76.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1