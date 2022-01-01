You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2160 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 61 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34.6 dB 40.2 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2160 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 185 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1758:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.8% Adobe RGB profile - 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +33% 400 nits MateBook 14 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 25 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 68.5 dB 76.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.2 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.