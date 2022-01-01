Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or MateBook 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

61 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 138.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 84 against 61 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD)
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~85.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34.6 dB 42.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 95 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 68.5 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский