You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2520 x 1680 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.3 vs 138.7 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 84 against 61 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.9-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.59-0.67 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34.6 dB 42.4 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2520 x 1680 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +33% 400 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 95 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 436 gramm 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14" AMD) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 68.5 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.1 x 9.1 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.